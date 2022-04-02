StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PYPL. DZ Bank downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.23.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $116.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $135.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. PayPal has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.38.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.85 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 123.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

