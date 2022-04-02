StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

PNNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PennantPark Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.13.

Shares of PNNT opened at $7.98 on Thursday. PennantPark Investment has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $7.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

PennantPark Investment ( NASDAQ:PNNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 132.66% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $28.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PennantPark Investment will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PennantPark Investment by 295.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8,847 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 19,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the period. 30.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

