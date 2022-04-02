StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PPL (NYSE:PPL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PPL. TheStreet cut PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research raised PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $29.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,315,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,629,572. PPL has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $30.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.53. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 0.77.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). PPL had a negative net margin of 25.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PPL will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in PPL by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 55,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in PPL by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in PPL by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in PPL by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 138,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in PPL by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 95,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

