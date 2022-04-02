StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group raised PriceSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT opened at $79.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.00. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.81. PriceSmart has a 12-month low of $66.77 and a 12-month high of $99.86.

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $975.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other PriceSmart news, Director Robert E. Price sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $152,329.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $734,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,904 shares of company stock worth $5,516,280. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PriceSmart by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,935,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,946,000 after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PriceSmart by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,528,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,811,000 after purchasing an additional 41,250 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in PriceSmart by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,042,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in PriceSmart by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 870,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,686,000 after purchasing an additional 51,239 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PriceSmart by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,209,000 after purchasing an additional 12,975 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PriceSmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.