StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RPM International (NYSE:RPM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RPM. Bank of America lowered RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Evercore ISI raised RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.29.

Get RPM International alerts:

Shares of RPM traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,223,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,339. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. RPM International has a twelve month low of $75.11 and a twelve month high of $101.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.69 and its 200-day moving average is $87.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that RPM International will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RPM International news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total transaction of $511,479.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth F. Whited purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.09 per share, for a total transaction of $55,254.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RPM International (Get Rating)

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.