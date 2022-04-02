StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SM. Barclays raised their price objective on SM Energy from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen raised SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.25 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NYSE:SM traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.01. 1,606,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,587,941. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.89 and its 200-day moving average is $32.86. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $14.79 and a 12-month high of $43.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 820.36 and a beta of 5.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.32. SM Energy had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $854.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SM Energy news, SVP Mary Ellen Lutey sold 9,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $381,034.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $284,659.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,562 shares of company stock worth $2,640,925. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SM. JB Investments Management LLC raised its holdings in SM Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 5,053,651 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,982,000 after purchasing an additional 49,933 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 32.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,470,999 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,565,000 after purchasing an additional 847,599 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,242,209 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,180 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 16.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,532,927 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,817,000 after acquiring an additional 356,505 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,440 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,173,000 after acquiring an additional 202,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

