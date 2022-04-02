StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SSRM. National Bank Financial cut SSR Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on SSR Mining from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on SSR Mining from C$38.50 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on SSR Mining from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.79.

Shares of SSRM stock opened at $22.22 on Thursday. SSR Mining has a 1-year low of $14.19 and a 1-year high of $22.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.75.

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Rating ) (TSE:SSO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). SSR Mining had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $407.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SSR Mining will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Alison Lynn White sold 4,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $93,201.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Masters Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SSR Mining by 25.0% in the third quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,550,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SSR Mining by 60.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in SSR Mining by 2.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 187,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the third quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

