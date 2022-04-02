StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PNC. Argus raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.11.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $3.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $181.14. 2,485,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,382,908. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $170.14 and a 1 year high of $228.14. The company has a market capitalization of $75.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.7% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 31.3% during the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 32,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

