StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Toll Brothers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group upgraded Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Toll Brothers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.53.

Shares of NYSE:TOL traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.88. 1,482,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,014,624. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.15. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $47.01 and a 12 month high of $75.61.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 30,725 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,908,000 after acquiring an additional 186,969 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth about $819,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

