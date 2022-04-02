StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WWE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Benchmark increased their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.60.

NYSE:WWE opened at $62.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $70.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.26.

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $589,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 41.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,212,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,816,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,957,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,927,000 after acquiring an additional 335,864 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,817,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,258,000 after acquiring an additional 282,695 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,136,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,092,000 after acquiring an additional 12,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 900,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,433,000 after acquiring an additional 484,413 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company. The firm is engaged in the production and distribution of content through various channels including the premium over-the-top network monetized through license arrangements or through direct-to-consumer subscriptions, content rights agreements, premium live event programming, filmed entertainment, live events, licensing of various WWE themed products, and the sale of consumer products featuring its brands.

