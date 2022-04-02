StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research lowered Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.30.

ZEN opened at $123.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Zendesk has a 1 year low of $87.90 and a 1 year high of $155.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 30.17% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Zendesk’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zendesk will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total transaction of $781,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $5,171,985.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,074 shares of company stock valued at $13,858,464. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 31,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 382.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 11,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 34,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

