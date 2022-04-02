StockNews.com Lowers Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MWA. Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Mueller Water Products from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of MWA opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. Mueller Water Products has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.08.

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $272.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.10 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $65,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

