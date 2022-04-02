Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Short Interest Update

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,350,000 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the February 28th total of 4,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 319,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.7 days. Approximately 30.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ STOK opened at $21.81 on Friday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $41.60. The company has a market capitalization of $814.80 million, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.26 and its 200-day moving average is $22.30.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on STOK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.29.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $87,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 51.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 16.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 13.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

