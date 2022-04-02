Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDY) Announces $0.61 Dividend

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.6095 per share on Friday, May 6th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SREDY opened at $10.79 on Friday. Storebrand ASA has a 1-year low of $10.79 and a 1-year high of $10.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.79.

Storebrand ASA, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides insurance products and services in Norway the United States, Japan, and Sweden. The company operates through four segments: Savings, Insurance, Guaranteed Pension, and Other. The Savings segment offers retirement savings, defined contribution pensions, asset management, and retail banking products.

