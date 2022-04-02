Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDY) Announces $0.61 Dividend

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.6095 per share on Friday, May 6th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SREDY opened at $10.79 on Friday. Storebrand ASA has a 1-year low of $10.79 and a 1-year high of $10.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.79.
About Storebrand ASA (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Storebrand ASA (SREDY)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Storebrand ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Storebrand ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.