Strs Ohio Buys 11,800 Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) by 108.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in iTeos Therapeutics were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 28.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ITOS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $31.58 on Friday. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $52.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 2.02.

In other news, Director Detlev Biniszkiewicz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $181,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michel Detheux sold 18,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $629,992.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 782,188 shares of company stock valued at $28,706,741. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

