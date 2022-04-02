Strs Ohio Buys 300 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 76,899.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 639,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,620,000 after buying an additional 639,034 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,708,000 after purchasing an additional 17,276 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 191.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,588,000 after purchasing an additional 287,062 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in PJT Partners by 2.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 318,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,164,000 after purchasing an additional 36,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PJT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on PJT Partners from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on PJT Partners in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.20.

Shares of PJT Partners stock opened at $63.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.92. PJT Partners Inc. has a one year low of $54.48 and a one year high of $89.50.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $313.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

