Strs Ohio Has $1.12 Million Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2,866.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,779,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,600 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,469,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,861 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,165,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,188 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,652,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,719,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,992,000 after acquiring an additional 642,869 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $72.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $72.94. The company has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.34.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.88%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

