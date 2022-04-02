Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 154.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 309,794 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after buying an additional 187,913 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,098 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 526,190 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,266,000 after buying an additional 22,071 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 34.5% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 536,840 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,494,000 after buying an additional 137,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 108.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,295 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 9,006 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OCFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

In related news, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $39,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,883 shares of company stock valued at $817,696 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC opened at $19.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.86. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.59 and a fifty-two week high of $24.39.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.20%.

About OceanFirst Financial (Get Rating)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.