Strs Ohio Sells 3,200 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of CBIZ by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,227,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,045,000 after purchasing an additional 312,651 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,816,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,730,000 after acquiring an additional 15,725 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CBIZ by 4.8% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,377,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,557,000 after acquiring an additional 63,713 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 49,339.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,342,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 5,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $232,038.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 9,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total value of $382,544.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,222 shares of company stock valued at $936,585. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

CBZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBIZ in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:CBZ opened at $42.15 on Friday. CBIZ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $42.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.72. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 0.72.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). CBIZ had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $242.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.76 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

