Strs Ohio Takes Position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GEF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Greif by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 20,881 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Greif during the third quarter valued at $1,001,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Greif by 3.6% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Greif during the third quarter valued at $2,808,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GEF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Greif in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

GEF stock opened at $63.49 on Friday. Greif, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. Greif had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Greif’s payout ratio is 29.11%.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

