Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Summit Materials from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.45.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Shares of SUM stock opened at $30.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Summit Materials has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $41.46.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $596.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Summit Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Summit Materials by 301.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 22,534 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000.

About Summit Materials (Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.