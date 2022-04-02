Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc., formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Sunlight Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunlight Financial has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Shares of NYSE:SUNL traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.82. 943,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,967. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.45. Sunlight Financial has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $10.42.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SUNL. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,764,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the third quarter worth about $15,930,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the third quarter worth about $15,545,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the third quarter worth about $9,862,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $7,206,000. 23.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

