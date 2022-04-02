SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Given Hold Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their hold rating on shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $21.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on SunPower from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on SunPower from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SunPower in a report on Thursday. They set a sell rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on SunPower from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised SunPower from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.64.

SPWR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,876,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,815,165. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.29 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. SunPower has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $34.61.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $384.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.77 million. SunPower had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SunPower will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in SunPower in the third quarter valued at about $22,127,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,756,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 332.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 521,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,836,000 after purchasing an additional 401,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 8.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,102,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,725,000 after purchasing an additional 392,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 607.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 348,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 299,037 shares in the last quarter. 34.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

