Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 190,233 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 4,023,512 shares.The stock last traded at $11.98 and had previously closed at $11.97.

SHO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.50 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.50. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $173.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.06 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 634,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after purchasing an additional 229,844 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 184.9% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after buying an additional 762,682 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 125.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,784,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,244,000 after buying an additional 1,548,813 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 14.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 389,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 49,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 34.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 14,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

