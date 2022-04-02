Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Surmodics from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th.

SRDX stock opened at $44.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $623.05 million, a PE ratio of 371.50 and a beta of 1.03. Surmodics has a 12 month low of $36.24 and a 12 month high of $62.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.02 and its 200 day moving average is $47.83.

Surmodics ( NASDAQ:SRDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.23. Surmodics had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Surmodics will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Surmodics news, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

