SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives trimmed its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 51 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1,580.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 84 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 987.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SIVB. Odeon Capital Group lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $860.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stephens lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $771.94.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $547.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $581.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $652.95. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $474.20 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.70, for a total transaction of $183,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total value of $3,754,834.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,080 shares of company stock valued at $13,749,626. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

