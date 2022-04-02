Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $215.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from SEK 210 to SEK 215 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.

OTCMKTS:BIOVF traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.00. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 378. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $28.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

