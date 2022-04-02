Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,542,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $71,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYF. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,221,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,732 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,400,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,009 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,138,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,648 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,945,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,735 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,933,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SYF shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stephens cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.16.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $35.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.31. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.65. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $33.76 and a twelve month high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

