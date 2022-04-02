T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.15.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $152.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.18. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52-week low of $133.07 and a 52-week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

