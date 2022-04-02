Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.53.

NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $5.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.82. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $53.38. The company has a market capitalization of $150.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare ( NASDAQ:TRHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 61.87% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. The firm had revenue of $85.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gordon Tunstall acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $30,701.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $97,110 and have sold 15,838 shares valued at $243,547. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRHC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 157.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,467,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,168 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 864,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,969,000 after acquiring an additional 175,728 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 326,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 168,592 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 265,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 154,159 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,274,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

