TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Trading Down 6.3%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.89 and last traded at $2.99. Approximately 450,788 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 11,764,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

Several brokerages recently commented on TAL. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.30.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.88.

TAL Education Group ( NYSE:TAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in TAL Education Group by 367.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in TAL Education Group by 151.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

