Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 943,900 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the February 28th total of 718,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Shares of TNEYF stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.28. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $4.74.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TNEYF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tamarack Valley Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.72.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which engages in the identification, evaluation, and operation of resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its portfolio includes Cardium Oil, and Viking Oil. The company was founded on March 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

