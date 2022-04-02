Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.63.

A number of analysts have commented on TVE shares. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Tamarack Valley Energy stock traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$5.02. 2,194,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,744,173. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.10. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.05 and a 12 month high of C$6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.008 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.26%.

In other news, Director Robert Spitzer acquired 32,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.42 per share, with a total value of C$176,992.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 385,942 shares in the company, valued at C$2,089,914.52. Also, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,206,683 shares in the company, valued at C$11,033,415.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

