Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TNDM. Bank of America assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.91.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $121.09 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 526.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 5.63. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $155.86.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.83 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.58%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $112,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David B. Berger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $541,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,485. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.1% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,752 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 35,688 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

