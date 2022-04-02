Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TRGP. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

NYSE TRGP traded up $1.87 on Thursday, reaching $77.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,957,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -703.03 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $77.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.78 and its 200-day moving average is $57.55.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 0.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

