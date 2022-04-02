Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Trading Up 4%

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) shares were up 4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.70 and last traded at $5.70. Approximately 1,868 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 250,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target Hospitality currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.44.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.88. The firm has a market cap of $609.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

In other news, insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 21,000 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Target Hospitality by 3.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Target Hospitality by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Target Hospitality by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Target Hospitality by 165.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Target Hospitality by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. 19.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Hospitality Company Profile (NASDAQ:TH)

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

