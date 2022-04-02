Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $49.50 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,571,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,319. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.46. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 5.38.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.10. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $108,294.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,149 shares of company stock valued at $152,974 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 72,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home (Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.