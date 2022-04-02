Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Short Interest Update

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,337,700 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the February 28th total of 1,052,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 163.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 190 ($2.49) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 190 ($2.49) in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Investec began coverage on Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 200 ($2.62) to GBX 189 ($2.48) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Taylor Wimpey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.67.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

TWODF opened at $1.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.09. Taylor Wimpey has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $2.60.

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.