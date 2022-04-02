Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JMP Securities from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TSHA. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $60.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

NASDAQ TSHA traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $6.34. The company had a trading volume of 241,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,595. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.70 and its 200-day moving average is $12.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.11). Research analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -4.5 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,310,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,396,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,021,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,269,000 after buying an additional 55,198 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth approximately $13,497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

