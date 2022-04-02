TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James cut TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on TC Energy from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.70.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Shares of TRP traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.11. 2,094,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,040,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. TC Energy has a 12-month low of $44.77 and a 12-month high of $58.31. The company has a market cap of $56.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.86.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in TC Energy by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,967,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,579,861,000 after acquiring an additional 11,784,737 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $410,409,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $293,331,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in TC Energy by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,803,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,572,565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in TC Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,679,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,845,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,667 shares in the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.