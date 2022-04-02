TD Securities Raises Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Price Target to C$3.25

Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB – Get Rating) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial restated an outperform overweight rating on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver in a report on Wednesday. Cormark lifted their price objective on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.50 to C$3.70 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of SBB traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$1.55. 1,324,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,169. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.47. The firm has a market cap of C$690.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.39. Sabina Gold & Silver has a 12-month low of C$1.23 and a 12-month high of C$2.14.

Sabina Gold & Silver ( TSE:SBB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Sabina Gold & Silver will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Walter Thomas Segsworth sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.35, for a total transaction of C$135,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 521,765 shares in the company, valued at C$704,382.75. Also, Director David Fennell acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,602.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$127,548.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

