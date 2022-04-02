Team (NYSE:TISI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
TISI stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,547,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,300. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The company has a market cap of $105.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.83. Team has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.26.
In other Team news, Chairman Michael J. Caliel acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffery Gerald Davis acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 61,800 shares of company stock worth $97,153. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Team Company Profile (Get Rating)
Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.
