Team (NYSE:TISI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

TISI stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,547,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,300. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The company has a market cap of $105.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.83. Team has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.26.

In other Team news, Chairman Michael J. Caliel acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffery Gerald Davis acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 61,800 shares of company stock worth $97,153. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TISI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Team during the first quarter worth $41,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Team by 417.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 110,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 88,965 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Team by 31.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 203,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 48,863 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Team by 9.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 216,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 18,211 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Team during the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.

