Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$52.00 to C$58.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Teck Resources traded as high as C$54.04 and last traded at C$52.77, with a volume of 1218625 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$50.48.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TECK.B. National Bankshares increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$52.50 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$35.00 price objective (down from C$40.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$36.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Teck Resources to a “buy” rating and set a C$66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.14.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$47.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$39.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.26 billion and a PE ratio of 9.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.