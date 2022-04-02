Ted Baker (LON:TED) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $115.57

Ted Baker Plc (LON:TED – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 115.57 ($1.51) and traded as high as GBX 133.80 ($1.75). Ted Baker shares last traded at GBX 128.60 ($1.68), with a volume of 428,373 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.95) price objective on shares of Ted Baker in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 98.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 115.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.70. The company has a market capitalization of £236.67 million and a P/E ratio of -7.37.

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker brand in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, and South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers various collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, and watches.

