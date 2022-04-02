TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of TGNA stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,082,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,197,561. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.63 and a 200 day moving average of $20.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. TEGNA has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $23.04.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $774.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.72 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TEGNA will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth $41,991,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,368,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,398,000 after buying an additional 730,363 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 124,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 493,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,166,000 after buying an additional 30,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 101,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

