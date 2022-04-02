TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of TGNA stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,082,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,197,561. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.63 and a 200 day moving average of $20.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. TEGNA has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $23.04.
TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $774.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.72 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TEGNA will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TEGNA Company Profile (Get Rating)
TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TEGNA (TGNA)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.