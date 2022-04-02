Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) Price Target Cut to €0.13 by Analysts at Barclays

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAOF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from €0.23 ($0.25) to €0.13 ($0.14) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS TIAOF remained flat at $$0.38 on Friday. Telecom Italia has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.42.
Telecom Italia Company Profile (Get Rating)
