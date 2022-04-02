Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $476.18

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $476.18 and last traded at $476.18, with a volume of 882 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $473.12.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $507.80.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $431.47 and a 200 day moving average of $432.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 9.65%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 18.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total transaction of $1,712,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total value of $2,127,034.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 712.5% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 65 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 375.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

