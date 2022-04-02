Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Lowered to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Temenos from CHF 111 to CHF 95 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Temenos from CHF 125 to CHF 110 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Temenos from CHF 165 to CHF 135 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.64.

Get Temenos alerts:

Shares of Temenos stock opened at $96.38 on Thursday. Temenos has a 12-month low of $81.96 and a 12-month high of $170.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.12.

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.