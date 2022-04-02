Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $42.00. The stock had previously closed at $28.99, but opened at $27.36. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Tempur Sealy International shares last traded at $27.32, with a volume of 95,886 shares trading hands.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,968,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,113,000 after purchasing an additional 83,098 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 5,851.9% during the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 9,074,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,074,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921,605 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,342,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,141 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,122,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,551,000 after purchasing an additional 199,818 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,989,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,647,000 after acquiring an additional 404,561 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.86.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 190.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.07%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

