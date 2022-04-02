Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $36,000 in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in UGI by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,498,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,044,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,388 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in UGI by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,639,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,590,000 after purchasing an additional 221,276 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in UGI by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,366,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,258,000 after purchasing an additional 38,367 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in UGI by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,146,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,848,000 after purchasing an additional 237,733 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in UGI by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,040,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,365,000 after purchasing an additional 21,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $3,539,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank S. Hermance purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,479,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

UGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Shares of UGI stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.70. 2,322,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,937,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. UGI Co. has a one year low of $33.04 and a one year high of $48.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. UGI’s payout ratio is 27.54%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

